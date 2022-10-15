Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 226,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

