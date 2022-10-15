Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,464 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $352.65 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $200.74 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.95 and its 200 day moving average is $334.25. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

