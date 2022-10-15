Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

