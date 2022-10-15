Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $143.53 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

