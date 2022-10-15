Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,522 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

