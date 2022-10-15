Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $10.86 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.