Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $909,802,242.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $909,802,242.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

