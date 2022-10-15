Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.74 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

