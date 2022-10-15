Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,800 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of REXR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

