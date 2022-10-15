Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,094 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

