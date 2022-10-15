Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.78 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

