Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $731.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $714.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.54. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.