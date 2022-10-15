Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,054 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

