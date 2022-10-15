Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

