D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.