D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.76 and its 200-day moving average is $225.94.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

