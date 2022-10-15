Bailard Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Susquehanna lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

