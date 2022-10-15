Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

