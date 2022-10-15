Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,623 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAV. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $105,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

