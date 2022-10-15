Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 75 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $180.63 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

