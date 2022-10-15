Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 518,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 808.1% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 91,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

