Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 11,637 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.