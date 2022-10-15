Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

