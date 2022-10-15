Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $309.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

