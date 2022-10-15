BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 465,149 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 228,297 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.21 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

