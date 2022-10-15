Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $964,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.60. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

