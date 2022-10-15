Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $240,547,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.00. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,321.45 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

