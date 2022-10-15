Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.59. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.