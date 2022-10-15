Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $237.87 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

