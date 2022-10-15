Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

