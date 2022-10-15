Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 55,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,489,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $300.84 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.13.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

