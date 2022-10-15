SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

