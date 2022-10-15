SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,325 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

