Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $50.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

