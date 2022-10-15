Whittier Trust Co. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $223.88 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average is $230.23.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

