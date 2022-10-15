Whittier Trust Co. Sells 331 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.