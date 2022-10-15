Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $5,239,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.