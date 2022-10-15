Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Avalara by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $5,167,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Avalara by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Up 0.6 %

AVLR opened at $93.28 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

