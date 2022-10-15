Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

