Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Raymond James Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

