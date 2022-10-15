Sanford Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 305,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100,419 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7,065.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.