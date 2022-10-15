Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,051 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.61 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.39 and its 200 day moving average is $296.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

