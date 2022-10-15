Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.82 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.