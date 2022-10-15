Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

