Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

