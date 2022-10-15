Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

NYSE RJF opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

