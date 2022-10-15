Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,803 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

