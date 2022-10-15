Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 65 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $501.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

