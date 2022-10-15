The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 722.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

