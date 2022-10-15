Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.10 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

